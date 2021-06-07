PMGKAY extended till November; 80 crore poor to get free food grains every month: PM Modi

Image Source : PTI PM Modi addresses the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will now be extended till Diwali.

Announcing a slew of benefits for the poor who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, PM said, "Today the government has decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will now be extended till Diwali. In this time of pandemic, the government is standing by the poor with every need, as their partner. Till November, free food grains will be available in fixed quantity every month to more than 80 crore countrymen."

The PM also warned people to be cautious of the rumours that are being widely spread to defame the work done to fight this pandemic. He said, "Those who are creating apprehension about the vaccine, spreading rumours, nation is watching them. There is a need to be cautious of such rumours," he said.

