PM Modi announces free vaccination for 18+ from June 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced free vaccination for 18 plus age group June 21 onward. He also announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till Diwali.

The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation. Modi said private sector hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose over fixed price of the vaccine.

The prime minister said vaccination is like a protection shield against the virus and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in India in coming days. Modi said seven companies are producing various vaccines against the coronavirus in the country and trial of three more vaccines is at an advanced stage.

The process of procuring vaccines from companies of other countries has also been expedited, the prime minister said.

5:33 pm: Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana has been extended till Diwali. 80 crore poor will be provided free ration under the scheme, says PM Modi

5:31 pm: I urge prominent people of the country to create awareness on vaccination, says PM Modi

5:30 pm: Those spreading rumours on vaccination are doing gross injustice to the poor of the country, says PM Modi

5:28 pm: Misleading people at such a juncture is not right. Many such attempts were made to fuel such doubts, says PM Modi

5:27 pm: Private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as service charge on vaccines: PM Modi

5:25 pm: Centre government will provide free vaccines to all states for those above 18. This will begin June 21 onward, says PM Modi

5:21 pm: It has been decided that the remaining 25% work being done by states on vaccination, will now be dealt by Centre, says PM Modi

5:17 pm: Various suggestions have been put forward. It is often asked as to why is the Central government deciding everything, says PM Modi

5:13 pm: What would have happened if our healthcare workers had not been vaccinated on priority, PM Modi asks

5:12 pm: Experts have also sensed imminent concerns for children. Two vaccines in this regard are also being worked upon, says PM Modi

5:11 pm: Vaccine supply is going to get even faster in the coming days, PM Modi

5:10 pm: Govt supported vaccine makers, helped them in clinical trials, funded for research and development, says PM Modi

5:09 pm: We had great faith on our scientists, says PM Modi

5:07 pm: India managed to create not just one but two Made in India vaccines in a matter of an year, says PM Modi

5:06 pm: We have increased the speed and scope of vaccination manifold in a short duration of time, says PM Modi

5:06 pm: Vaccine in such times is our 'suraksha kavach', says PM Modi

5:05: COVID protocols including mask, social distancing, helped us, says PM Modi

5:04 pm: Liquid medical oxygen production was increased 10 times more, says PM Modi

5:03 pm: India had never seen such an unprecedented demand for medical oxygen, says PM Modi

5:02 pm: The modern world has never seen such a pandemic, says PM Modi

5:00 pm: PM Modi begins his address

3:42 pm: Several parts of India have begun the process of cautiously resuming activities stopped two months ago when the coronavirus cases began its deadly surge in the second wave. The unlocking comes as Covid cases have seen a steady fall in recent weeks.

3:30 pm: Prime Minister will address the nation at 5 pm today

