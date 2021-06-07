Delhi: All above 45 years to be vaccinated at polling booths, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: All above 45 years to get Covid-19 vaccination jab at poling booths, says CM Kejriwal

The Delhi government has launched a vaccination campaign -- 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination', to inoculate people of the national capital against Covid-19. Addressing the media, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that jabs will be provided to people above 45 years at the same place where they had exercised their franchise during the election.

He said that "people above 45 years of age will now be given anti-Covid vaccines at polling booths", adding that booth-level officers will visit homes and give vaccination slots to those above 45 years.

"We are starting a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated," he said.

The Chief Minister added that door-to-door vaccination will be done soon, adding that in the four weeks, "all above 45 years of age to be vaccinated".

There are 57 lakh people in Delhi in the 45 plus age group and of them, 27 lakh have been given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine while 30 lakh are yet to get the jab, he said.

"We have noticed that people in the 45 plus age group are not coming to vaccination centres set up by the Delhi government and vaccines are not being utilised," he said.

There are around 280 wards in Delhi. The booth-level officers will visit households in 72 wards from Tuesday to identify and send eligible persons for vaccination at the polling booths, he said. The Chief Minister said polling booths are close to the homes of the people so they will not have to travel long distances to get the vaccine. Also, the government has arranged e-rickshaws to ferry people to the vaccination centres.

"After covering all the 280 wards in four weeks, the government will be able to say that all those eligible (45 years and above) have received the vaccines,ö Kejriwal said.

He said a similar drive will be conducted again for second dose vaccination after three months. "When we will get vaccines for the 18-44 age group in the required quantity, we will start this programme for them too," he added.

The city government has set a target to vaccinate the entire population a against coronavirus in three months.

READ MORE: UP: New Covid-19 cases drop below 1,000 for first time in two months

READ MORE: Covishield produces more antibodies with higher seropositivity rate than Covaxin: Study

Latest India News