India logs 1,00,636 new COVID cases, over 1.74 lakh recoveries in past 24 hours

India on Monday recorded 1,00,636 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,427 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,74,399 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,71,59,180. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,89,09,975, with 14,01,609 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,49,186. A total of 23,27,86,482 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 103 4 6894 18 122 2 Andhra Pradesh 123426 4682 1623447 13568 11466 90 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3593 160 25618 381 125 2 4 Assam 50865 1885 380419 4076 3658 37 5 Bihar 8708 920 699028 1799 5381 41 6 Chandigarh 833 92 59054 162 772 4 7 Chhattisgarh 23280 1615 944078 2589 13217 25 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 129 7 10261 4 9 Delhi 5889 842 1398764 1189 24591 34 10 Goa 7154 1062 149479 1449 2760 16 11 Gujarat 18008 2079 788293 2915 9933 12 12 Haryana 9097 877 744482 1483 8712 48 13 Himachal Pradesh 8361 1123 183441 1462 3297 18 14 Jammu and Kashmir 26741 1682 269675 3099 4074 23 15 Jharkhand 5686 553 330478 838 5054 8 16 Karnataka 254526 13770 2409417 25659 31580 320 17 Kerala 161065 6984 2462071 21429 9946 227 18 Ladakh 1089 81 17913 131 195 19 Lakshadweep 1005 155 7694 225 38 20 Madhya Pradesh 10103 1241 766756 1934 8337 42 21 Maharashtra 188384 2494 5543267 14433 100130 618 22 Manipur 9184 168 45165 646 881 9 23 Meghalaya 5583 214 32471 690 664 12 24 Mizoram 3279 84 10345 194 55 2 25 Nagaland 4732 87 17615 160 426 4 26 Odisha 70726 398 739376 7358 2994 42 27 Puducherry 8270 513 99181 1138 1628 15 28 Punjab 22160 2294 542324 3790 15076 67 29 Rajasthan 18575 2975 919115 3854 8656 25 30 Sikkim 4306 88 12532 247 273 5 31 Tamil Nadu 244289 13174 1965939 33161 27005 434 32 Telangana 27016 2192 560776 3614 3378 14 33 Tripura 5921 560 48984 789 564 6 34 Uttarakhand 16125 1180 311200 1591 6699 35 35 Uttar Pradesh 17944 1494 1659209 2446 21236 85 36 West Bengal 35454 8987 1374419 15882 16259 107 Total# 1401609 76190 27159180 174399 349186 2427

Meanwhile, several lawmakers and governors have urged the Biden administration to ensure India receives Covid vaccines and medical aid, saying the crisis in the country is "devastating" and that the US has a responsibility to help its close allies fight the pandemic.

"The crisis in India is devastating and demands more action from (US President Joe) Biden. More COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies are needed to help one of our most important global allies fight this virus," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

In a tweet, he urged US citizens to join him in praying for India.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz said that almost 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the US.

