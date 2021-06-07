India logs 1,00,636 new COVID cases, over 1.74 lakh recoveries in past 24 hours

India on Monday recorded 1,00,636 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,427 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,74,399 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,71,59,180. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,89,09,975, with 14,01,609 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,49,186. A total of 23,27,86,482 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|103
|4
|6894
|18
|122
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|123426
|4682
|1623447
|13568
|11466
|90
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3593
|160
|25618
|381
|125
|2
|4
|Assam
|50865
|1885
|380419
|4076
|3658
|37
|5
|Bihar
|8708
|920
|699028
|1799
|5381
|41
|6
|Chandigarh
|833
|92
|59054
|162
|772
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|23280
|1615
|944078
|2589
|13217
|25
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|129
|7
|10261
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5889
|842
|1398764
|1189
|24591
|34
|10
|Goa
|7154
|1062
|149479
|1449
|2760
|16
|11
|Gujarat
|18008
|2079
|788293
|2915
|9933
|12
|12
|Haryana
|9097
|877
|744482
|1483
|8712
|48
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|8361
|1123
|183441
|1462
|3297
|18
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|26741
|1682
|269675
|3099
|4074
|23
|15
|Jharkhand
|5686
|553
|330478
|838
|5054
|8
|16
|Karnataka
|254526
|13770
|2409417
|25659
|31580
|320
|17
|Kerala
|161065
|6984
|2462071
|21429
|9946
|227
|18
|Ladakh
|1089
|81
|17913
|131
|195
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1005
|155
|7694
|225
|38
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|10103
|1241
|766756
|1934
|8337
|42
|21
|Maharashtra
|188384
|2494
|5543267
|14433
|100130
|618
|22
|Manipur
|9184
|168
|45165
|646
|881
|9
|23
|Meghalaya
|5583
|214
|32471
|690
|664
|12
|24
|Mizoram
|3279
|84
|10345
|194
|55
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|4732
|87
|17615
|160
|426
|4
|26
|Odisha
|70726
|398
|739376
|7358
|2994
|42
|27
|Puducherry
|8270
|513
|99181
|1138
|1628
|15
|28
|Punjab
|22160
|2294
|542324
|3790
|15076
|67
|29
|Rajasthan
|18575
|2975
|919115
|3854
|8656
|25
|30
|Sikkim
|4306
|88
|12532
|247
|273
|5
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|244289
|13174
|1965939
|33161
|27005
|434
|32
|Telangana
|27016
|2192
|560776
|3614
|3378
|14
|33
|Tripura
|5921
|560
|48984
|789
|564
|6
|34
|Uttarakhand
|16125
|1180
|311200
|1591
|6699
|35
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|17944
|1494
|1659209
|2446
|21236
|85
|36
|West Bengal
|35454
|8987
|1374419
|15882
|16259
|107
|Total#
|1401609
|76190
|27159180
|174399
|349186
|2427
Meanwhile, several lawmakers and governors have urged the Biden administration to ensure India receives Covid vaccines and medical aid, saying the crisis in the country is "devastating" and that the US has a responsibility to help its close allies fight the pandemic.
"The crisis in India is devastating and demands more action from (US President Joe) Biden. More COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies are needed to help one of our most important global allies fight this virus," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.
In a tweet, he urged US citizens to join him in praying for India.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz said that almost 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the US.