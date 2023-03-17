Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Air India makes another voluntary retirement offer to its non-flying staff above 40 years of age

Air India news: After the Tata Group took over the loss-making Air India in January last year, the airline extended the second voluntary retirement offer to its non-flying workers on Friday.

According to communication, the latest offer will be open to permanent general cadre officers who have reached the age of 40 or older and have served the airline for a minimum of five years continuously. Also, employees in the administrative and unskilled categories who have served continuously for at least five years are eligible.

Around 2,100 employees will be eligible for voluntary retirement offer

According to reports, a total of around 2,100 employees will be eligible to avail the latest voluntary retirement offer. Currently, the airline has a staff strength of about 11,000 people, including flying and non-flying staff. In June 2022, Air India launched the first phase of the voluntary retirement offer.

Meanwhile, employees have asked that the additional perk of voluntary retirement be made available to all permanent employees.

Employees will be provided ex-gratia amount as one-time benefit

"The employees who apply for voluntary retirement from 17th March 2023 to 30th April 2023 will also be provided with an ex-gratia amount as a one-time benefit. "Eligible employees who apply up to 31st March 2023 will receive Rs 1 lakh over and above the ex-gratia amount," the communication said.

In the first phase of the voluntary retirement offer, both flying and non-flying staff were covered. At that time, around 4,200 employees were eligible and out of them, around 1,500 people opted for the offer, PTI reported citing sources.

(With PTI inputs)

