Agra: 2 killed, 15 injured as building collapses during birthday party celebration

As many as two people have lost their lives and 15 others were injured after a residential structure in the Tajganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra collapsed on Tuesday. Commenting on the incident, the District Magistrate (DM) of Agra Prabhu N Singh said, "The police and fire brigade have rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information."

Singh further informed that some of the people were celebrating a birthday party here when the incident took place.

"The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospitals," he added.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

