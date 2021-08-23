Gurugram: Portion of IFFCO Chowk flyover collapses; traffic diverted

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Portion of IFFCO Chowk flyover collapses in Gurugram

A parallel IFFCO Chowk flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was closed for traffic (from Delhi towards Gurugram) after a portion of its retaining wall collapsed due to damage to a sewer line running right below it. The incident took place on Sunday. Soon after the incident, the Gurugram Police closed the flyover by deploying barricades to avoid any incident and diverted the traffic.

A team from the concerned department reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

"The flyover has been closed for traffic movement. The traffic personnel are on the spot for traffic management. The Gurugram Police have also been deployed on the spot to stop people's movement at the spot," said a Gurugram police official.

Heavy rains in Delhi

Delhi recorded 138.8 mm rainfall on Saturday, with the weather department saying the one-day precipitation in the month of August was the highest in 14 years and ninth-highest since 1961.

According to the meteorological department, the national capital had recorded the highest-ever one-day rainfall of 184 mm for the month of August on August 2, 1961.

Delhi received 138.8 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday -- the highest one-day precipitation for the month of August since 2007 -- it said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, one notch below the season's average.



The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent.

