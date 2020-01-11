After Mumbai, Free Kashmir poster spotted at CAA protest in Chennai

A protestor holding Free Kashmir poster at an anti-CAA protest in Chennai on Saturday

A poster reading ‘Free Kashmir’ was spotted at a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Law in Chennai on Saturday. According to preliminary news reports, the said protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register for Citizens (NRC) was taking place in the Valluvar Kottam neighbourhood of the south Indian metro.

Tamil Nadu: A placard reading, 'Free Kashmir' seen during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and #NationalRegisterofCitizens, in Valluvar Kottam in Chennai today. pic.twitter.com/O9fcsAVdlL — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

This is the second instance of a ‘Free Kashmir’ poster making appearance at a public demonstration this week. As reported by news agency ANI, a similar poster was raised by a woman protesting violence against the students and faculty members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday.

The woman, Mehak Mirza Prabhu, was subsequently booked by Mumbai Police under Section 153 (B) of the Indian Penal Code for imputation, assertions prejudicial to national interest.”

In her defence, Prabhu said that she only wanted to highlight the restrictions in place in the Kashmir valley in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.