Shocking! Patna ADM mercilessly assaults, drags job aspirant holding tricolour, inquiry ordered

Hundreds of job aspirants were protesting over no employment when the incident took place.

ADM assaults job aspirant: Hundreds of aspiring teachers, who were protesting against the delay in recruitment, were lathi-charged in Patna on Monday. A shocking video of the incident has surfaced, where K K Singh, Patna's Additional District Magistrate, can be seen mercilessly assaulting a protester with a stick as he lay on the ground holding a national flag close to his chest. The candidate was then dragged by the bureaucrat, the video showed.

This apart, cops, too, used force, including water cannon, to disperse the protesters. Soon after the incident, an inquiry committee was ordered by Patna DM to look into the incident. The DM, too, has expressed his reservation over the incident. A two-member team, including DDC and City SP (Central) has been formed. They have been asked to submit a report regarding the incident within two days, Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh told India TV.

While on one hand, the new Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav promised jobs to 10 lakh unemployed people, CM Nitish Kumar increased the quota to 20 lakhs. However, when when the unemployed went out to ask for a job with the tricolor in their hands, the Patna ADM showered batons on the candidates.

