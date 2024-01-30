AAP's Kuldeep Kumar breaks down after losing Chandigarh mayoral polls | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/PTI AAP mayor candidate Kuldeep Kumar breaks down.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mayor candidate Kuldeep Kumar broke down to tears on Tuesday following the results of the mayoral polls.

A video has surfaced on social media where Kumar can be seen crying after the loss while his family members try to console him. Several others are seen sharing an emotional moment with the dejected candidate.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Manoj Sonkar won the Chandigarh mayor elections by defeating I.N.D.I.A bloc candidate Kuldeep Singh. The saffron party dealt a serious blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in the Union Territory as they failed the first litmus test.

The polls, which were held following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, assumed significance with opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc members Congress and AAP joining hands to contest the elections against the BJP, which has held the mayor's post for the past eight years. As part of the alliance, the AAP contested the mayor's post while the Congress fielded candidates for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor positions.

