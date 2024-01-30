BJP's Manoj Sonkar wins Chandigarh's mayor post, defeats I.N.D.I.A bloc in first direct contest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manoj Sonkar

BJP's Manoj Sonkar on Tuesday became Chandigarh's mayor as I.N.D.I.A bloc fails its first litmus test. The mayoral polls in Chandigarh began on Tuesday with the BJP pitted against an alliance of the AAP and the Congress for the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor. While BJP bagged 16 votes, AAP-Congress got 12. As many as 8 votes were rejected.

The polls, which were held following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, assume significance with opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc members Congress and AAP joining hands to contest the elections against the BJP, which has held the mayor's post for the past eight years. As part of the alliance, the AAP is contesting for the mayor's post while the Congress has fielded candidates for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

The polls were originally scheduled for January 18 but were deferred to February 6 by the Chandigarh administration after the presiding officer fell ill. The administration had at that time also said the polls were postponed after assessing the law-and-order situation.

In its January 24 order, the high court directed the Chandigarh administration to hold the mayoral polls at 10 am on January 30. It also quashed the administration's January 18 order postponing the elections while holding it "unreasonable, unjustified and arbitrary". The high court had also directed that the councillors who come to cast their votes shall not be accompanied by any supporters or security personnel belonging to any other state.