Aap Ki Adalat: 'BRS taken contract to make BJP win in five Lok Sabha seats', says Revanth Reddy

Aap Ki Adalat: Telangana chief minister and state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has taken supaari (contract) to make Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win in at least five Lok Sabha seats.

CM Reddy was replying to questions in Rajat Sharma's iconic TV show Aap Ki Adalat.

Revanth Reddy attacks KCR, KTR and BRS

In a no-holds-barred attack on former CM K Chandrashekar Rao, chief of BRS, Revanth Reddy alleged that BRS "has taken supaari (contract) to make BJP win in at least five Lok Sabha seats". He named the constituencies, "Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Zaheerabad, Bhongir and Malkajgiri", where he alleged BRS people "have taken supaari" to work for BJP.

Reddy was replying to BRS leader KT Rama Rao's allegation that the chief minister may join BJP after the Lok Sabha polls.

"Had I been a power monger, I could have joined their party (BRS) in 2014, or I could have joined BJP in 2017. For 17 years, I was in opposition. I toiled hard myself, worked on my name, and I became Chief Minister. I did not become CM because of anybody's mercy, or in the name of my father or grandfather. I became CM because of my mehanat (hard work)", said Revanth Reddy.

"What KTR has to do with this? He got his job from management quota. Without his father's name, he cannot be appointed even as a chaprasi (peon)", added Reddy.

Why Congress leaders leaving party in large numbers?

Asked why Congress leaders are leaving the party in large numbers, Revanth Reddy replied, "It is because of ED and Income Tax cases. Do you know Modiji's slogan? ICE or NICE? ICE means Income Tax, CBI and ED, and NICE means Narcotics, IT, CBI and ED. These leaders were offered ICE or NICE, and that's why they left the party.

Asked what offer he gave to three MLAs and a Mayor from KCR's party who joined the Congress, Reddy replied, "Rajya Sabha membership K Keshava Rao was the leader of BRS in Parliament."

Rajat Sharma: What did you offer? ICE or NICE?

Reddy: Nothing. I only gave him pyaar (love).

Rajat Sharma: Or do you also have a washing machine?

Reddy (laughing): "No. Abhi Khareeda Nahin (I haven't bought a washing machine yet). I am still setting up my new house."

When will Telangana vote?

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats and the state goes to polls on May 13. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4 (Tuesday).

