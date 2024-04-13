Aap Ki Adalat: Why did Revanth Reddy invite Adani to invest in Telangana despite Rahul Gandhi’s allegations?

Follow us on Image Source : X/REVANTH REDDY Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Aap Ki Adalat: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has denied giving projects in his state to industrialist Gautam Adani’s company and said that he wants investments from all while also offering “equal level playing field” to those who can generate employment in the state. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the projects of ports, airports among others at “cheap rates” to Adani and mentioned that Rahul Gandhi is “right” when he alleges the same.

Replying to questions in Rajat Sharma's iconic TV show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, Reddy said that “Adani brand does not mean disqualification” and that he met in public to invite him to invest in Telangana.

His remarks came in response to the question on why he gave Rs 12,400 crore worth projects to industrialist Gautam Adani at a time when his party leader Rahul Gandhi was describing Adani as a "pickpocket".

What did Revanth Reddy say?

“I didn't give our projects. Modi gave ports, airports, national highways and Navratna companies at cheap rates to Adani. I took the money from Adani Ji's pockets and got it invested in my state. I didn't give any property of my state. I took investments from him in power sector and artificial intelligence sector. I want investments from all, whether it is Adani, or Tata, Birla or Ambani or anybody else. I want to give equal level playing field to those who can give employment in my state. ADANI BRAND DOES NOT MEAN DISQUALIFICATION. Also, I do not want to give favour by going out of the way,” he said.

"What Rahul Ji says is right. The central government is giving projects to Adani at cheaper rates...I did not meet Adani in a closed room. I met him before the public. I invited him to invest in my state so that people can get employment", Reddy added.

Won't allow loot in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s allegation by Rahul Gandhi that Adani is “looting the nation”, and how he can allow somebody doing so to invest in Telangana, the Chief Minister said that he will “not allow loot” in his state.

“Main Lootne Nahin Doonga (I will not allow loot) Kyunki Main Hoon. Revanth Reddy will not allow anybody to loot Telangana. We will take investment, we will give employment guarantee. I will give the guarantee for investors who come to Telangana...Investment guarantee is something different from looting public money. I am there to protect my people,” he said.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi on numerous occasions has alleged that the Narendra Modi government is working for a handful of industrialists, including Adani and Ambani.

