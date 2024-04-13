'PM Modi can win 214 to 240 Lok Sabha seats', predicts Telangana CM in Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat show

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana chief minister and state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy has predicted that Prime Minister Modi "can win maximum 214 to 240 Lok Sabha seats this time" despite coining the slogan "Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar".

Replying to questions in Rajat Sharma's iconic TV show Aap Ki Adalat, to be telecast tonight at 10 on India TV, Revanth Reddy said: "There are 129 LS seats in the South. In Karnataka, they can win at most 10 to 12 seats and in Telangana they can win only two seats this time, compared to four in 2019....Last time, BJP won 303 seats by scoring sweeping wins in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, their alliance did very well in UP and Bihar. Even if they score 100 per cent, they can win only upto 300. ...The remaining 100 seats they can win only in Pakistan, not in Hindustan."

Asked about his prediction about BJP's tally this time, Revanth Reddy said: "Mark my words. Modi can win maximum of 214 to 240 seats this time. To say "400 paar" may be good from a perception point of view. Even KCR (BRS chief and former Telangana CM) claimed he would win 100 assembly seats, but won 39 in last year's polls. In politics and WhatsApp university, you can claim to win more than 400, but look at the ground reality. CSDS survey says, 62 per cent of youths are unhappy because of unemployment."

ATTACK ON KCR, KTR AND BRS

In a no-holds-barred attack on former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao, chief of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), Revanth Reddy alleged that BRS "has taken supari (contract) to make BJP win in at least five Lok Sabha seats". He named the constituencies, "Mahboobnagar, Chevella, Zahirabad, Bhongir and Malkajgiri", where he alleged BRS people "have taken supaari" to work for BJP.

Reddy was replying to BRS leader K.T.Rama Rao's allegation that the chief minister may join BJP after the Lok Sabha polls.

"Had I been a power monger, I could have joined their party (BRS) in 2014, or I could have joined BJP in 2017. For 17 years, I was in opposition. I toiled hard myself, worked on my name, and became Chief Minister. I did not become CM because of anybody's mercy or in the name of my father or grandfather. I became CM because of my mehanat (hard work)", said Revanth Reddy. "What does KTR have to do with this? He got his job from management quota. Without his father's name, he cannot be appointed even as a chaprasi (peon)", added Reddy.

Asked why Congress leaders are leaving the party in large numbers, Revanth Reddy replied: "It is because of ED and Income Tax cases. Do you know Modiji's slogan? ICE or NICE? ICE means Income Tax, CBI and ED, and NICE means Narcotics, I-T, CBI and ED. These leaders were offered ICE or NICE, that's why they left the party. MORE AAP KI ADALAT VIDEOS

Asked what offer he gave to 3 MLAs and a Mayor from KCR's party who joined the Congress, Reddy replied: " Rajya Sabha membership. K. Keshava Rao was the leader of BRS in Parliament."

Rajat Sharma: What did you offer? ICE or NICE?

Reddy: Nothing. I only gave him Pyaar (love).

Rajat Sharma: Or do you also have a washing machine?

Reddy (laughing): "No. Abhi Khareeda Nahin (I haven't bought a washing machine yet). I am still setting up my new house."

ON ADANI

Asked why he gave Rs 12,400 crore worth of projects to industrialist Gautam Adani at a time when his party leader Rahul Gandhi was describing Adani as a "pickpocket", Revanth Reddy replied: "I didn't give our projects. Modi gave ports, airports, national highways and Navratna companies at cheap rates to Adani. I took the money from Adani Ji's pockets and got it invested in my state. I didn't give any property of my state. I took investments from him in the power sector and artificial intelligence sector. I want investments from all, whether it is Adani, Tata, Birla Ambani or anybody else. I want to give an equal level playing field to those who can give employment in my state. Adani brand DOES NOT MEAN DISQUALIFICATION. Also, I do not want to give favour by going out of the way."

"What Rahul Ji says is right. The central government is giving projects to Adani at cheaper rates...I did not meet Adani in a closed room. I met him before the public. I invited him to invest in my state so that people can get employment", Reddy said.

Rajat Sharma: Rahul Gandhi says Adani is looting the nation, how can you allow somebody looting the nation to invest in your state?

Revanth Reddy: "Main Lootne Nahin Doonga (I will not allow loot) Kyunki Main Hoon. Revanth Reddy will not allow anybody to loot Telangana. We will take investment, we will give employment guarantee. I will give a guarantee for investors who come to Telangana...Investment guarantee is something different from looting public money. I am there to protect my people."

KEJRIWAL ARREST

The Telangana CM described Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest as "illegal". "The whole country is watching what happened. The (Delhi liquor) case was going on for last 2 years. At the time of the elections, he was arrested because the BJP feared losing the elections. What difference would it have made if he had been arrested after 2 months? After the election schedule was announced, two sitting chief ministers Hemant Soren and Kejriwal were arrested. The cases were going on since last two years...It's like a running TV serial. ...Illegal detention is not good. If ED had evidence, why did it remain silent for two years? If there is no evidence, why did they arrest at the time of election? Modiji must reply. The manner in which Modiji is trying to save his government, is not good for the nation. Corruption must be punished, but 140 crore people are watching how the situation is evolving. Does it bring glory to the country, if ED arrests chief ministers after elections are announced?"

Rajat Sharma: You said, you want to build a double bed room in jail for KCR and his family. It is good?

Reddy: I am speaking about the situation. What is the charge against Kejriwal? His party took Rs 100 crore from liquor trader to spend on Goa, Punjab elections. And the same liquor trader gave Rs 400-500 crore to BJP in the form of electoral bonds. BJP took in white, and they took in black. What is the difference between the two?

Rajat Sharma: Will this have any effect on elections?

Reddy: Definitely. People are watching. After Supreme Court order, people know who gave how much money to which party. Rs 22,500 crore worth electoral bonds were purchased across India, out of which BJP got Rs 6,780 crore in last four years....Now BJP's agenda is derailed from Ram Mandir. Modiji is now only speaking about not sparing the corrupt and promising to send them to jail."

Asked whether BRS may get sympathy because of the arrest of KCR's daughter K. Kavitha in Delhi liquor case, Reddy replied: "She has not been arrested in Telangana corruption case, she has been arrested in Delhi corruption case.....Had KCR been arrested, it could have affected the election. K. KAVITHA'S ARREST IS IRRELEVANT FOR TELANGANA ELECTION."

LEADER FROM SOUTH MAY BECOME PM

On whether the Congress is going to project somebody from the South as prime minister, Revanth Reddy replied: "Mallikarjun Kharge Ji from Karnataka is the Congress President, K C Venugopal from Kerala is the general secretary, Rahul Gandhi Ji represents the South. In the coming days, somebody from the South may become the Prime Minister."

Rajat Sharma: That's why those leaving the Congress are saying the South lobby has captured the Congress?

Reddy: "Telangana and AP have 42 MPs, we have got only one Cabinet minister Kishen Reddy Ji. Gujarat has 28 MPs and they have seven cabinet ministers. In UP, they have 62 MPs and 12 are cabinet ministers. From Prime Minister to portfolios like Defence Minister and Home Minister, all have been occupied by people from North. PM, Vice-President, Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson are all from the North. Are we in the South not part of this nation?"

ALSO READ | Aap Ki Adalat: Why did Revanth Reddy invite Adani to invest in Telangana despite Rahul Gandhi’s allegations?