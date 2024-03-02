Owaisi on 'elite club' of I.N.D.I.A bloc in Aap Ki Adalat: 'I am just a twinkle, twinkle, little star'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Aap Ki Adalat: Describing the grand alliance of over 25 Opposition parties ‘I.N.D.I.A’ as “elite club of 'Secular Chaudharys'”, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that when the bloc was formed, an “edict” was issued by them not to include his party. Owaisi said that it was “good” that the doors for the AIMIM was shut by the Congress and noted that the doors of the poor are open for him.

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in his iconic show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, Owaisi said that he is “just a twinkle, twinkle, little star” and asked why he should go with the Opposition’s bloc.

“When I.N.D.I.A alliance was being formed, the first edict (farman) that was issued was that Owaisi must be kept out. This is an elite club of 'Secular Chaudharys', what can I do? I am just a twinkle, twinkle, little star..why should I go? But I have learnt from my life that you must break the door to enter....But listen to one fact. When the UPA government was there from 2004 to 2014, the Left withdrew their support. The Communists voted with Advani on the no-confidence motion. It was Asaduddin Owaisi who voted for Manmohan Singh. At that time, I was 'doodh ka dhula' (as clean as milk), but now the situation has changed,” he said.

When asked by Rajat Sharma if the doors of ‘muhabbat ki dukaan’ (the term often used by Rahul Gandhi to attack BJP and RSS) are closed for Owaisi, the AIMIM chief said, “It is good. I want that the doors remain shut forever. But the doors of poor and justice loving people are open for me”.

