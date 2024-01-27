Did Congress lose Rajasthan elections because of Gehlot and his rift? Sachin Pilot tells Rajat Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sachin Pilot in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Sachin Pilot has said that the Congress party fought Rajasthan Assembly election unitedly but unfortunately they couldn't convince the public. Congress lost the power to BJP in Rajasthan polls which concluded in December last year. The BJP won with a thumping majority by winning 114 seats while the grand old party won 70.

Sachin Pilot, who appeared in India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat, was asked by Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, "Did Congress lose elections because of Ashok Gehlot and his quarrels?"

Responding to Rajat Sharma, Sachin Pilot said, "We lost elections in three states and I am very much sad that we lost in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In Rajasthan we had 200 seats and this time we won 70 seats. As far as the charge that the party lost because of me is concerned, let me explain. In 2013 our party won only 21 seats in. Was I responsible for that? It is very easy to make allegations. If we had won the election this time, what would they have said?... This time, all of us worked hard, but you know for the last 30 years, there is this five years for BJP, five years for Congress pattern. We said this time we will break this pattern. I accept there were some issues. All of us sat together, Kharge, Rahul Ji, me and others. Unfortunately, we could not convince the public."

Congress' vote percentage didn't go down in Rajasthan, says Sachin Pilot

Further speaking on Rajasthan election results, Sachin Pilot said, "But let me tell you, our vote percentage did not go down. We got nearly 40 per cent vote which was 1.5 per cent less compared to BJP. It's not that we were washed out in the elections. Our morale is low, but wins and defeats take place... Even after BJP formed the government, we won the byelection (Karanpur) in which the BJP minister (Surendra Pal Singh) was defeated by the Congress candidate (Rupinder Singh Koonar) by nearly 12,000 votes."

"Within three weeks of the state assembly elections, the public defeated the BJP candidate who was already made the minister. All of us went there to campaign," he said.

