Aap Ki Adalat: Sachin Pilot tells Rajat Sharma why I.N.D.I.A bloc does not have PM face, convenor yet

Aap Ki Adalat: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who appeared in India TV's Aap Ki Adalat show, has said that the first objective of the I.N.D.I.A bloc is 'unity' as bringing all parties together with different backgrounds is not an easy task.

When India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma asked Sachin Pilot that there is very little time left for the Lok Sabha elections and neither the convenor nor the PM face of the I.N.D.I.A bloc has been decided, Sachin Pilot said, "It was decided at the beginning that we will not aspire for any top post."

"Who will take up which post will be decided at the right time. The first objective is: unity. This is not easy. There are so many parties from different backgrounds. Every party has different style of thinking. Occasionally, we do fight in meetings, but imagine, to bring all parties together in a big country and take them forward smoothly is not an easy task," Sachin Pilot said.

"But all the parties felt this (unity) was essential. The I.N.D.I.A bloc was formed and I feel that if the alliance moves forward unitedly and strongly, we can give a good fight to NDA. Do not forget, old allies of NDA like Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, JD-U have already left. If BJP now thinks it can win the election on its own strength, they will know what will happen in Lok Sabha election," Sachin Pilot said.

On being asked about Mamata Banerjee's remark that the Congress was being guided by the Left against which she fought for 34 years, Sachin Pilot said, "I do not agree with her. Mamata Ji is a respected leader and she became chief minister of Bengal several times. She has a different structure in Bengal. In I.N.D.I.A bloc there is equal participation of all. We are already discussing about seat sharing in Bengal. The result will come out soon."

