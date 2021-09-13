Monday, September 13, 2021
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Live: Is Taliban Dy. PM Mullah Baradar alive? Why Taliban released his tape claiming, ‘I am alive’

Aaj Ki Baat Live: Is Taliban Dy. PM Mullah Baradar alive? Why Taliban released his tape claiming, ‘I am alive’

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 13, 2021 21:23 IST
Aaj Ki Baat September 13, Full Episode
Image Source : INDIA TV

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: For the first time ever, watch inside visuals of Bagram jail in Afghanistan
  • Exclusive: Top ISIS, Al Qaeda, Jaish, LeT terrorists released from Bagram jail  are now in Pakistan
  • Exclusive: Is Taliban Dy. PM Mullah Baradar alive? Why Taliban released his tape claiming, ‘I am alive’

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

