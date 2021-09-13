Aaj Ki Baat Live: Is Taliban Dy. PM Mullah Baradar alive? Why Taliban released his tape claiming, ‘I am alive’

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat September 13, Full Episode

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: For the first time ever, watch inside visuals of Bagram jail in Afghanistan

Exclusive: Top ISIS, Al Qaeda, Jaish, LeT terrorists released from Bagram jail are now in Pakistan

Exclusive: Is Taliban Dy. PM Mullah Baradar alive? Why Taliban released his tape claiming, ‘I am alive’

