Aaj Ki Baat Live: Is Taliban Dy. PM Mullah Baradar alive? Why Taliban released his tape claiming, ‘I am alive’

- Exclusive: For the first time ever, watch inside visuals of Bagram jail in Afghanistan
- Exclusive: Top ISIS, Al Qaeda, Jaish, LeT terrorists released from Bagram jail are now in Pakistan
- Exclusive: Is Taliban Dy. PM Mullah Baradar alive? Why Taliban released his tape claiming, ‘I am alive’
