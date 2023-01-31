Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 31, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Will tomorrow’s Union Budget curb price rise, unemployment?

What PM Modi today indicated about Budget? The challenges before FM

Samajwadi Party leader puts up poster ‘Garv Se Kaho, Hum Shudra Hain’ in Lucknow

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News