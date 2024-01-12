Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 12, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi begins 11-day special ‘anusthaan’ (rituals) for Jan 22 consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

INDIA opposition bloc leaders to meet via videoconferencing tomorrow, Nitish Kumar may become convenor

Seat sharing talks between Congress, AAP, other allies hit roadblocks in Bihar, UP, Maharashtra, Bengal, Punjab, Delhi

