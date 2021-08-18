Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Afghan commanders publicly hanged by Taliban after Mullah Baradar’s return

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- Exclusive: Video of 4 Afghan commanders publicly hanged by Taliban in Kandahar stadium, after Mullah Baradar’s return
- Exclusive: Video of Taliban publicly parading supporters of former regime in Kabul with faces blackened, beaten with shoes
- Exclusive: Video of Taliban brutally whipping women, children waiting outside Kabul airport for evacuation
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.