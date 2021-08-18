Wednesday, August 18, 2021
     
  Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Afghan commanders publicly hanged by Taliban after Mullah Baradar's return

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Afghan commanders publicly hanged by Taliban after Mullah Baradar’s return

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: August 18, 2021 20:50 IST
 Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
 Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Video of 4 Afghan commanders publicly hanged by Taliban in Kandahar stadium, after Mullah Baradar’s return
  • Exclusive: Video of Taliban publicly parading supporters of former regime in Kabul with faces blackened, beaten with shoes  
  • Exclusive: Video of Taliban brutally whipping women, children waiting outside Kabul airport for evacuation 

