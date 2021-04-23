Aaj Ki Baat: How IAF aircraft are airlifting tankers, Railway is running Oxygen Express to tackle Covid crisis

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

How IAF aircraft are airlifting tankers, Indian Railway is running Oxygen Express to tackle Covid crisis

How India is airlifting 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany to tackle oxygen crisis

What PM Modi told CMs, Mukesh Ambani, Jindals, SAIL, Tata Steel chiefs how to tackle oxygen crisis

