9 pm, 9 Minutes: India fights coronavirus darkness by lighting diyas

Image Source : INDIA TV People to light diyas, candles at 9 pm tonight to shun the darkness of COVID-19 after PM Modi appeal.

It's going to be one of its kind experience tonight when people will light diyas, candles, or waive torch or mobile flashlight to shun the darkness of COVID-19 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to 1.3 crore Indians to switch off lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5, today) and light lamps to express solidarity towards nation's fight against the coronavirus. Earlier, on the Janata Curfew day (March 22) people across the nation expressed their thanks towards doctors, nurses, healthcare workers who are still working amid this crisis for the welfare of all and those indulged in delivery of essential services by clapping, ringing bells and in other different ways.​

India has entered its 12th day of 21-day nation-wide lockdown after PM Modi on March 24 appealed to citizens that it was now time for social distancing if India wanted to fight against coronavirus. On Friday, PM Modi in a video message said that the nation has witnessed an unprecedented discipline and sense of service by people during coronavirus lockdown. Making an appeal to the people, he further said we are at home during lockdown, but we are not alone as the collective strength of the entire country is with each one of us. We have to move towards the light from the darkness created by coronavirus.

India's coronavirus confirmed cases toll has crossed 3000-mark as COVID-19 positive patients tally now stands at 3374 including 77 deaths while 267 people have recovered. The country saw an increase of 302 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra meanwhile continues to be the COVID-19 hotspot in the country with the maximum number of people infected with the deadly disease. Next to Maharashtra is Tamil Nadu with over 485 coronavirus cases as the city registered a steep rise in the past few days after Tablighi Jamaat incident. Delhi is also one of the worst-hit regions having over 445 COVID-19 cases.

ALSO READ | Noida reports 8 new COVID-19 cases; Gautam Budh Nagar total now at 58

ALSO READ | 16 more test coronavirus positive in Indore, takes Madhya Pradesh's tally to 181​