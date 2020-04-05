16 more test coronavirus positive in Indore, takes Madhya Pradesh's tally to 181

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in MP: 16 test positive in Indore; state tally rises to 181

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: As many as 10 people have been tested coronavirus positive in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where a team of doctors was attacked lately in Tatpatti Bakhal area. Those found COVID-19 positive do not have any contract history, the data said. A medical bulletin released by the Health Ministry late on Saturday stated that a total of 16 coronavirus positive patients were found in Indore, out of which 10 were from the area where doctors were attacked. Five men and five women have been identified from those found positive.

The police in Indore have said they have made four arrests since protesters pelted health officials with stones on Wednesday and injured two doctors. The police are trying to identify other suspects based on video footage, Deputy Inspector General Harinarayan Chari Mishra said.

Meanwhile, the total positive cases of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 181, with the maximum (115) COVID-19 cases being reported from Indore, excluding the fresh cases.

In Bhopal, a total of 17 cases of coronavirus have been found. The death toll in the state stands at 11.

Here's a city-wise tally of Madhya Pradesh:

Indore - 128

Bhopal - 17

Morena - 12

Jabalpur - 8

Ujjain - 7

Khargone - 3

Shivpuri - 2

Gwalior - 2

Chhindwara - 2

