NSA slapped against four for attacking woman doctors in Indore

Authorities have slapped the National Security Act (NSA) against four persons for attacking woman doctors who were visiting a neighbourhood in Indore to check for symptoms of coronavirus among locals. The group of doctors, including two women, fled for their lives after being set upon by a local. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, has been captured on a video which then went viral.

The video shows two healthcare workers, dressed in blue-coloured personal protective equipment (PPE), being followed by a small mob, which turns into a larger one, towards the end.

After the video of the incident emerged on Thursday, it triggered outrage on social media and became a talking point of the town. The action of charging four of the locals, part of the larger mob, under the National Security Act was taken by Indore's district magistrate late on Thursday evening. The woman doctors are said to have sustained injuries in the attack.

More than three-fourths of the coronavirus cases have been reported from Indore. Madhya Pradesh has so far recorded 93 active cases, including seven deaths.

Overall, India recorded its fiftieth coronavirus-linked death on Thursday, with the number of infected persons rising to 2,069.

Also read: As India fights coronavirus, critically ill patients worry about drugs' supply