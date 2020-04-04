59 residents of Indore who attended Tablighi Jamaat event quarantined; COVID-19 cases mount to 112

Image Source : PTI 59 residents of Indore who attended Tablighi Jamaat event quarantined; total cases stand at 112

As many as 59 people have been identified in Indore who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event. These people have been quarantined despite not showing any symptoms. "59 people in Indore have been identified who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event. They have no symptoms of COVID-19 for now and have been placed under quarantine," said Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Officer, Indore.

Coronavirus cases in Indore currently stand at 112 including 2 deaths.

Earlier, four men were detained under the National Security Act(NSA) for the alleged attack on health workers in Indore. As sporadic attacks on doctors, social workers and police personnel come to light in the country’s battle against the coronavirus outbreak, the UP authorities also said the NSA will be slapped on people who assault policemen enforcing the 21-day national lockdown which entered the 10th day on Friday.

Under the NSA, people can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

