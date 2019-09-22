Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE 6 arrested for liquor party in Gurugram farmhouse

In a joint raid of the excise department and police, six persons were arrested for organising a party serving liquor at a farmhouse inside the premises of Gurugram's Bharat Yatra Kendra in Bhondsi area on Saturday night.

Bharat Yatra Kendra is spread over 588 acres of land and is known as the farmhouse of late Prime Minister Chandrasekhar. Some of it has been purchased by private persons who have built their own farmhouses.

The Jain farmhouse is one of them.

The accused were identified as Saurabh Sharma, Hammad, Sohan, Akram, Pankaj and Manish involved in playing loud music which disturbed residents living in adjoining areas on Bharat Yatra Kendra road. One of the residents informed local police.

"We have immediately constituted a team comprising excise officer reached at the place called Jain farm house which is located inside Bharat Yatra Kendra. We found that the one of them was playing DJ music very loudly, two others serving liquors and other three were operating on food and bar stall," said excise department official Som Dutt.

"When we asked for valid a licence to organise the liquor party, they failed. The accused said that they organised the party on the direction of the farmhouse owner. We have recovered 35 beer bottles, 5 bottles of whisky, 15 empty bottles and musical instruments from the spot," Som Dutt said.

"We have registered an FIR against these persons under relevant sections of Excise Act and arrested them. They were produced in Gurugram civil court which granted bail. There were over 50 guests at the party who were let off after a warning," Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram Police.

