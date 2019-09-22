Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE Gangster arrested for 2017 Gurugram killing

Gurugram's notorious gangster Kaushal, arrested from the UAE last month, and his men had several enmities in his native village of Naharpur Rupa.

The murder of Savita Dagar in September 15, 2017 was the outcome of one of them. Savita was the wife of Anil Dagar, nephew of Kaushal. Both Amit and Anil Dagar are nephews of Kaushal and Amit is considered as the right hand man in the gang.

This came to light after the arrest of one of the murderers named Navin alias Pandit, a resident of Jind on Sunday.

Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram Police said: "The murder of Savita was a revenge killing and it was executed by two henchmen hired by three persons - Joginder Singh, his son Jonny Singh and Sudarshan Singh of Naharpur Rupa village."

"As Savita's kids were students of Global Public School and she was using one particular route to pick her kids, she was spotted by the killers and they shot her dead," Bokan said.

Kaushal was known as the ganglord of Gurugram as he was involved in a series of murder in Naharpur Rupa.

