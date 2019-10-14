Image Source : INDIA TV 4 villagers torture a leopard cub in Gir forest, case registered

Hunt is on for four men, who were seen gaining sadistic pleasure by harassing a leopard cub in Gujarat's Gir forest.

The men could be seen holding the cub by its neck against a tree.

The video which has gone viral on WhatsApp and social media, shows how the men have pinned the cub in the fork of a tree, and while poking and torturing it with sticks, filmed the innocent creature's hapless cries for help.

After the video went viral, the forest authorities took note of the issue and appealed to people on social media to identify the men involved in the act.

However, it was unclear as to where was the location of the video but the forest officials have ruled out that the location could be near Gir Wildlife Sanctuary.

