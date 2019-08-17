Image Source : ANI 'Tiger' saves owner from leopard attack in Darjeeling

There is no doubt that dogs are often called man’s best friend. And from time to time we have seen these four-legged loyal creatures protecting their humans, even by risking their own lives.

Tiger, the four-year-old dog has certainly lived up to its name by putting up a valiant fight to save his owner, a 58-year-old Darjeeling resident, from a leopard on Wednesday.

News agency ANI took to Twitter to share the incident along with pictures of the brave pet.

“A pet dog saved life of its owner, Aruna Lama who was attacked by a leopard on August 14 in Darjeeling. Aruna’s daughter says, ‘as my mother was making her way to ground floor of our house she noticed a pair of glowing eyes, then the leopard attacked her but Tiger (pet dog) saved her,’” the tweet reads.

The incident took place at Sonada, 16 km from Darjeeling.

When Aruna saw the tiger in and were struggling to set herself free, Tiger - a cross between a Tibetan mastiff and a mongrel sensed the danger and came running to rescue her.

Barking ferociously, Tiger made sure he drive away the marauding big cat.

The victim has suffered 20 stitches on her forehead and near her ears. She has also sufferef bruises. At present Lama is receiving treatment at the Darjeeling Sadar hospital.

"We are installing the cameras near the house where the incident had taken place. There is a possibility that there might be more than one leapard in the area. We will also make the request to the Forest Department to give compensation to the victim," ANI quoted a police official handling the matter as saying.

It is common for leopards to enter villages on the fringes of forests in search of livestock that are easy prey.

(With ANI inputs)

