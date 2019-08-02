Image Source : PTI Video catches heartbreaking moment of leopard hunt a pet dog from Pune house

A heartbreaking CCTV footage have emerged where a full grown wild leopard is seen walking into the streets of Pune's Vadgaon village without a challenge and killing a pet dog.

The security camera captures the moment of the big cat as it strolls into the streets and drags the dog out of the iron bars from its owner's house.

It can be noticed that the dog had realizes its fate when it sees the leopard up close, s he was trying to escape from the iron bars however, within a few seconds the leopard clamps its jaws around the dog's throat.

Video captures heartbreaking moment of leopard hunt a dog from a house in Pune via @indiatvpune @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/mgq2t5F47B — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) August 2, 2019

The dog struggle to free itself goes into vain as it is dragged towards the jungle, during the video clip.

The entire attack lasts about twelve seconds before the dog is pulled out of camera shot and into the darkness, where it is assumed it was eaten.

The residents of the village are living in constant fear of leopards after the video of the big cat attacking the dog went viral.

