36 trains running late in Northern Railway region due to dense fog | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI At least 36 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to dense fog

Trains running late: As dense fog has blanketed several parts of the country amid the shivering cold, at least 36 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region. The India Railways released the list of trains that are running late.

According to the railway, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Vikramshila Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express are some of the notable trains whose services have been hit due to the foggy weather.

Check full list of trains running late

North India reels under cold wave

North and northwest India continued to reel under cold wave as the dense fog has adversely affected air, rail and road traffic and led to two road accidents in Uttar Pradesh killing seven people on Monday, January 9.

Meanwhile, Delhi saw cold wave conditions for the fifth consecutive day on Monday as very dense fog reduced visibility to just 25 metres, officials said.

The cold wave spell in Delhi has been so intense that the national capital has recorded a minimum temperature lower than that of most places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for five days on the trot.

ALSO READ: Dense fog affected more than 480 trains, says Indian Railways; Check full list

Cold wave to subside from January 10 night onwards

However, the IMD forecast predicted that the cold wave would subside from January 10 night onwards in Delhi-NCR.

"Due to the approaching Western Disturbance on 10 January, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celcius over many parts of northwest India after 2 days," the IMD said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News