35-yr-old doctor in Mumbai's Dharavi tests positive for coronavirus

A 35-year-old doctor in Mumbai's Dharavi tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. This is the third COVID-19 positive case from Dharavi in the last couple of days. "His family is put in quarantine, they'll be tested today for coronavirus. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tracing his contacts. The building where he lives will be quarantined and all high-risk contacts will be traced," the BMC official said.

Earlier, a 56-year-old garment shop owner living in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority building in Dharavi died after testing positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday, a municipal sweeper from Worli, posted at Dharavi tested COVID-19 positive

In Mumbai's Dharavi, home to over one million people, the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus is alarming. Dharavi has 8.69 lakh people per square mile, making it a potential hotspot for the spread of coronavirus.

Currently, Maharashtra has 335 confirmed cases, 42 cured patients and 13 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data.

So far, India has reported 2069 cases that include 155 cured, 53 deaths and one migrated case.

