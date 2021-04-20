2,700 new beds for Covid-19 patients to be added in Delhi in next few days: Manish Sisodia

Image Source : PTI Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday that 2,700 new beds will be added for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals

Around 2,700 beds will be added at different hospitals and facilities in the national capital in the next few days for COVID-19 patients, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

"In 2.5 weeks, bed count has gone up by 3 times here. 2,700 more beds will be arranged in the next few days. Most COVID-19 patients are recovering in home isolation. I urge those who need hospitals to check the app beforehand for bed availability and then proceed further," Sisodia said at an online press conference.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26, and said it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limit.

The city on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 percent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

Also Read: COVID-19: Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia address media | LIVE

Latest India News