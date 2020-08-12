Image Source : PTI 100 inmates Lucknow jail fall sick after getting schizophrenia medicines

Over 100 inmates of Lucknow jail fell ill after they were administered the wrong medicine. The condition of 22 prisoners is said to be serious and they have been admitted to the jail hospital.

According to the DG (Prisons), Anand Kumar, the pharmacist, instead of Cetirizine, gave the inmates Haloperidol, an antipsychotic medication that is used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

The inmates started complaining of lethargy and sleepiness. A notice has been served to the pharmacist Ashish Verma to explain the wrong medication.

Jail sources said that the jail doctor N.K. Verma had prescribed Cetirizine for allergic problems to the inmates but the pharmacist gave them the wrong medicines. DIG (Jail) Sanjeev Tripathi has also issued a show cause notice to the Lucknow jail superintendent on the issue.

