Mumbai Rains: Downpour in Thane, Palghar, Virar, Santacruz; season's highest tide to hit today

Mumbai rains/File Image

Weather forecast in India Live Updates: India TV is getting you weather forecast, weather updates from across the country. Check July 31 weather forecast for Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Rajasthan and more.

Weather updates on August 3:

8:37 pm: India Meteorological Department, Mumbai: Mumbai and surrounding areas received widespread rainfall in last 24 hrs with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. Impact was more towards suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai areas. Satellite, radar indicates rainfall will continue.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Streets waterlogged & houses submerged in water, after heavy rainfall in Palghar. pic.twitter.com/Z32Jj1htaM — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

8:34 pm: Rain in Mumbai has caused severe water-logging.

8:12 am: Western Express Highway submerged in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Western Express Highway waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Jogeshwari. pic.twitter.com/lgxSAOaaCt — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

8:00 am: The IMD's Santacruz weather station in suburbs recorded 43.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ended 8.30 am on Friday. During the same period, the department's weather station at Colaba in South Mumbai recorded 21.2 mm rainfall.

Just an another monsoon day in this drowning city. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/eMLmRkepoE — Abhijeet Mohta (@AbhijeetMohta) August 3, 2019

7:36 am: Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over north, central and southwest Arabian Sea; north & central Bay of Bengal and along & off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts and Andhra Pradesh coast. Rough to very rough Sea conditions likely to prevail along and off West Bengal & Odisha coasts and Andaman & Nicobar coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas

7:35 am: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat region, East Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

7:34 am: Heavy rainfall predicted at a few places with very heavy at isolated places over East Rajasthan.

7:30 am: Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy falls predicted at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa; Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra

7:27 am: Extremely heavy rains predicted at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Satara, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur

7:10 am: A high tide will hit Mumbai at 1:41 pm today, which is likely to be season's highest tide at 4.95 metres, waves rising at 16 feet. Fishermen and people have been advised to exercise caution and not venture into the sea.

7:04 am: Among those hit by rains are Virar, Thane, Palghar, Nalasopara, Navi Mumbai, Malad, Santacruz

7:00 am: It has been raining cats and dogs in Mumbai since last night.

