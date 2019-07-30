Weather forecast in India Live Updates: Good monsoon rains predicted in MP, Udaipur, Odisha, Konkan, Goa Weather forecast in India Live Updates: While some parts of the country are still awaiting good rains, some are just praying for the rain fury to hold on. India TV is getting you the weather forecast of all states in this blog. We will get you weather updates from throughout the country, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh.

Weather forecast in India Live Updates: While some parts of the country are still awaiting good rains, some are just praying for the rain fury to hold on. India TV is getting you the weather forecast of all states in this blog. We will get you weather updates from throughout the country, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh. Weather forecast in India Live Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over​ Chhattisgarh; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Vidarbha,​ Madhya Pradesh & Assam & Meghalaya and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa,​ Marathawada, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over north Arabian Sea, central and southwest Arabian Sea. Squally weather is likely to prevail over Gujarat coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy falls likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai and suburbs.

According to SkyMet, scattered light to moderate rains in Pune will continue today.

Active to Vigorous Monsoon conditions are likely over Konkan and #Goa, North Coastal Karnataka, parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, South Chhattisgarh, South Odisha, and North Telangana (SkyMet)

Normal Monsoon conditions will be seen over Southeast Rajasthan, many parts of Madhya Pradesh, rest Chhattisgarh, some parts of Odisha, rest Telangana, rest Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra and parts of South Gujarat (SkyMet) weather forecast

