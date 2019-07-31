Weather forecast in India Live Updates: Heavy rain, thunderstorm to hit Mumbai in next 4 hours

Stay tuned for the weather forecast in India live updates.

Weather forecast in India Live Updates: Check July 31 weather forecast for Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Rajasthan and more.

Weather forecast in India Live Updates: July 31

10:15 am: Thunderstorm accompanied with strong winds reaching 30-40 kmph & heavy rain, likely to occur in the districts of Thane, Palghar & Raigad during next 4 hours.

8:32 am: Here is the fresh 5-day rain forecast released by IMD-

Five-day rain forecast released by IMD

8:00 am: Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over north, central and southwest Arabian Sea and along &

off Gujarat coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

7:14 am: Heavy rainfall predicted at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Telangana and Coastal Karnataka.​

7:00 am: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.