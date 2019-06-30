Watch: Troubled by mosquitoes, Gir lions migrate to hills

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Gir lion at the forest

Apart from rains and cool breeze, Monsoon is also the season for mosquitoes and other small insects. Not only humans but many other creatures are troubled by the mosquitoes and other flies. And lions are among them.

Monsoon has reached Gujarat and mosquitoes have found their best time to come out. At the Gir forest, where there is almost no sign of humans, the arthropods rely on huge animals like lions.

ALSO READ | Gir lions step out in residential area looking for prey

A video from Dhari tehsil of Amreli district has surfaced on the internet which shows pride of 20 Asiatic lions of Gir heading towards a hilltop to escape from the insects. It is often seen that lions go to the heights during the rainy season where they get more air and rid of mosquitoes.

Gir forest is the only Asiatic lion reserve in India. The National Park situated in Gujarat is the habitat of leopards, antelopes, vultures, and pythons along with the lions.

ALSO READ | Gujarat's Gir lions to soon have radio collars around their necks