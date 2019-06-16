Gir lions step out in residential area looking for prey

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Lioness hunting at a residential area

Two lionesses in Khambha town of Amreli district of Gujarat, were seen hunting for cows at the residential area, the video of which has surfaced on the internet and has gone viral.

The CCTV footage is of Anand Society located near the Jalaram temple of Khambha, where two lionesses came out at the residential area at midnight for hunting. In the herd, they hunt one, while the other cows managed to escape.

In this video, a cow herd can be seen running while the lionesses were chasing them.

This incident is making the residents cautious about the migration of lions from the Gir forest to the residential areas. This might also increase tension between lion and humans.

Such incidents are raising questions over the shrinking wildlife areas and the resources available in the forest. What lead the lionesses to step out in the residential area for hunting?

Gir forest is the only Asiatic lion reserve in India. The National Park situated in Gujarat is the habitat of leopards, antelopes, vultures, and pythons along with the lions.