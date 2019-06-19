VIDEO: Fireworks at Golden Temple in Amritsar on occasion of Prakash Purab of Sikh Guru Hargobind Sahib

Image

On the occasion of Prakash Purab of the sixth Sikh Guru Hargobind Sahib, fireworks display held at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

The show mesmerised the devotees present at the temple, on Tuesday night.

Guru Hargobind Sahib had become Guru at the young age of eleven, after the execution of his father, Guru Arjan, by the Mughal emperor Jahangir.

Guru Hargobind introduced the process of militarization to Sikhism, to defend against oppression and to protect humanity.

WATCH VIDEO: Fireworks at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Prakash Purab of 6th Sikh Guru Hargobind Sahib