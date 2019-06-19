Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
VIDEO: Fireworks at Golden Temple in Amritsar on occasion of Prakash Purab of Sikh Guru Hargobind Sahib

Guru Hargobind Sahib had become Guru at the young age of eleven, after the execution of his father, Guru Arjan, by the Mughal emperor Jahangir.

June 19, 2019
On the occasion of Prakash Purab of the sixth Sikh Guru Hargobind Sahib, fireworks display held at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

The show mesmerised the devotees present at the temple, on Tuesday night.

Guru Hargobind introduced the process of militarization to Sikhism, to defend against oppression and to protect humanity.

WATCH VIDEO: Fireworks at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Prakash Purab of 6th Sikh Guru Hargobind Sahib

 

 

