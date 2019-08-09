Image Source : FILE PHOTO UP government enters Guinness World Record for distributing 66,000 plants simultaneously

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it has entered the Guinness World Records for distributing 66,000 plants simultaneously in a stipulated time frame on the 77th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Allahabad to distribute free saplings on the bank of the Ganga-Yamuna confluence, said the state government set four records on Friday.

He said five crore plants were planted simultaneously from 9 am to 10 am, more than one lakh saplings in Kasganj in the presence of Governor Anandi Ben Patel, 66,000 saplings were distributed at the same place in a certain time frame and 22 crore saplings were planted in a day.

A state spokesperson in Lucknow said the officials of the Guinness World Records handed over the certificate for the distribution of 66,000 plants simultaneously in a stipulated time frame to the chief minister.

Adityanath also announced that 25 crore saplings would be planted in the Van Mahotsav next year. Earlier, the chief minister launched the plantation drive by planting 'Harishankari' at Jaitikheda area in the morning.

On the occasion, CM Yogi also unveiled the logo of 'Vriksharopan Mahakumbh' and handed saplings of 'Sahjan' (Drumstick) to five rural women.