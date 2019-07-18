Image Source : PTI UP Council adjourned amid Opposition uproar over shootouts in state

The opposition on Thursday forced the adjournment of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on the first day of the Monsoon Session, creating an uproar over the shootout in Sonbhadra district in which ten people were killed.

Slamming the BJP government over the law and order situation in the state, the Samajwadi Party members forced adjournment of the Upper House without letting it transact any business.

Soon after the Upper House met for the day, the SP member stormed the Well of the House raising anti-government slogans and displaying placards on the Wednesday killings in Sonbhdra in a shootout over a land dispute.

They also slammed government on gunning down of two constables on Wednesday in Sambhal by criminals who attacked a jail van and helped escape three prisoners from custody.

The BSP and Congress members too stood at their respective seats and kept raising anti-government slogans.

As tempers ran high, the Chair adjourned the House for 30 minutes due to which questions listed for the day could not be taken up.

At the end of 30 minutes, the House marshall announced the extension of the adjournment by another 30 minutes.

When the House reassembled, SP members again trooped into the Well of the House and began raising slogans against the BJP government accusing it of failure on the law and order front.

With the BSP and Congress members too raising slogans from their seats, Chairman Ramesh Yadav adjourned the House for the day.

The House earlier paid tribute to six former members who died in the inter-session period. They are Devi Dayal Shastri, Tanveer Haidar Usmani, Madhuban Singh, Anwar Ahmad, Harprasad Tiwari and Dr Y D Singh.

Before the House met this morning, the Samajwadi Party legislators staged a sit-in before the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in the Vidhan Bhawan premises.

Speaking to reporters, SP's UP unit chief Naresh Uttam said, "The law and order machinery in the state has come to a grinding halt and false cases are being registered against SP workers and leaders."

He claimed almost three dozen fake cases have been registered against senior party leader and MP Azam Khan.

"We will raise these issues in the House and strongly protest against the repressive policies of this government," he said.

