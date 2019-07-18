Heartbreak: Photo of a 3-month-old boy washed ashore in Bihar draws parallels with Alyan Kurdi

Image Source : PTI Photo of a 3-month-old boy washed ashore in Bihar draws parallels with Alyan Kurdi.

A picture of a three-month infant still lying on the riverbed in Bihar surpasses all boundaries of misery

The image has emerged from Muzaffarpur district where a mother and her four children had gone to Bagmati river.

According to reports, the incident took place in Wednesday morning when Rani Devi, a resident of the Sheetalpatti had gone to the river to bath and wash cloths along with her children

When the mother was busy with her work, one of the children was washed away by the heavy flow of water. In an attempt to save the child, Devi along with other three children too jumped into the Bagmati river.

However, Muzaffarpur district administration has said that the mother along with her children had came to suicide after she encountered a heated agrument with her husband, who lives in Punjab.

The woman first pushed her children into the river and then jumped herself.

The locals who tried to rescue the woman and her children, could only manage to save mother Rani Devi and her daughter Radha. However, three other children, Arjun, Raja and Jyoti, could not be rescued.

After the image had gone viral on the socail media, the people are comparing Arjun with Syrian child Alan Kurdi, who drowned in Mediterranean in 2015.

Death toll in the Bihar flash floods, caused by torrential rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal over the weekend, soared to 67 on Wednesday.

According to official figures, 46.83 lakh people in 831 panchayats under 92 blocks of 12 districts have been affected.

