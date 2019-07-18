Image Source : TWITTER Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai Police over controversial Tik Tok video on Tabrez Ansari's lynching

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, who is known for his controversial statement, was arrested by the Mumbai police for sharing a controversial Tik Tok video on social media. Ajaz was arrested today and will be summoned in the court.

According to report, Ajaz had shared a video on Tik Tok mocking Mumbai Police for filing FIR against Tik Tok celebrities in the last couple of weeks for posting threatening and inciteful video as revenge for Tabrej Ansari’s death. The Mumbai Police have reportedly tagged the video as ‘communal’ in nature which ultimately led to Ajaz Khan's arrest. A senior officer from the Crime Branch told Mid-day, "We have arrested Ajaz Khan and he will be produced before the court shortly."

Earlier on July 09, Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Solanki had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police cyber cell against the group of Tik Tok celebs--Faisal Shaikh, Hasnain Khan, Faiz Baloch, Adnan Shaikh and Sadhan Faroqui, for propagating revenge over Tabrez Ansari’s lynching in Jharkhand.

On Thursday, Solanki took to Twitter to confirm Ajaz's arrest and posted; “Its official Ajaz Khan is arrested by Cyber Cell Dept of @MumbaiPolice I thank @MumbaiPolice and @CPMumbaiPolice for arresting this hate monger Jai Hind Jai Sri Ram”

Recently, Tik Tok 07 group had made a controversial video on Tabrej Ansari Mob Lynching incident and Ajaz had released video supporting the group. In a Tik Tok video, the group had propagated revenge against people over Tabrez Ansari’s lynching. “You may have killed that innocent Tabrez Ansari, but tomorrow if his son takes revenge, do not say that all Muslims are terrorists,” the video claimed.

Meanwhile, Ajaz's video has gone viral on social media, in which he can be seen taunting Mumbai Police by mimicking a dialogue from a certain Bollywood movie for registering an FIR against all those who made instigating Tik Tok videos on Jharkhand Lynching incident.

