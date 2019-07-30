Triple talaq bill passed: PM Narendra Modi salutes courage of Muslim women

Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Narendra Modi

Rajya Sabha passed triple talaq bill on Tuesday (July 30). The path is now clear for lakhs of Muslim women to get the justice they deserve. Issue of Triple Talaq had hit headlines in recent years as the bill was being debated fiercely in both houses of the Parliament. Now that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have cleared the bill, political leaders are expressing their opinions on twitter

PM Narendra Modi made a salute to the courage of Muslim women.

"This is an occasion to salute the remarkable courage of those Muslim women who have suffered great wrongs just due to the practice of Triple Talaq. The abolition of Triple Talaq will contribute to women empowerment and give women the dignity they deserve in our society," he said as he made a series of tweets.

An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history!



Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society.



India rejoices today! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2019

I thank all parties and MPs who have supported the passage of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in both Houses of Parliament. They have risen to the occasion and this step of theirs will forever be remembered in India’s history. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2019

This is an occasion to salute the remarkable courage of those Muslim women who have suffered great wrongs just due to the practice of Triple Talaq.



The abolition of Triple Talaq will contribute to women empowerment and give women the dignity they deserve in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dubbed this "a great day for India's democracy"

"Today is a great day for India’s democracy.I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring a law to ban Triple Talaq, which will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice. I thank all parties who supported this historic bill," read his tweet

Today is a great day for India’s democracy.



I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring a law to ban Triple Talaq, which will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice.



I thank all parties who supported this historic bill. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 30, 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that its a historic day as "our sisters are getting justice.

"Historic Day, Historic occasion for Nation! Our sisters get justice as #RajyaSabha passes #TripleTalaqBill today.Congratulations India, Thank you Hon PM @narendramodi ji & all Members of Parliament.I also congratulate every individual who raised voice for #TripleTalaqSeAzaadi !" said Fadnavis.

Historic Day, Historic occasion for Nation!

Our sisters get justice as #RajyaSabha passes #TripleTalaqBill today.

Congratulations India, Thank you Hon PM @narendramodi ji & all Members of Parliament.

I also congratulate every individual who raised voice for #TripleTalaqSeAzaadi ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 30, 2019

Also Read | Triple talaq bill finally gets Rajya Sabha nod

Also Read | Triple talaq bill timeline: How the issue took nation by storm before Rajya Sabha nod

Watch | UP CM yogi Adityanath lauds Modi Govt as Triple Talaq bill get Rajya sabha nod