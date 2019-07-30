Tuesday, July 30, 2019
     
Triple talaq bill passed: PM Narendra Modi salutes courage of Muslim women

PM Narendra Modi, along with Union Minister Amit Shah wholeheartedly welcomed passage of Triple Talaq bill in Rajya Sabha. Both leaders along with others, expressed their joy on Twitter.

New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

PM Narendra Modi

Rajya Sabha passed triple talaq bill on Tuesday (July 30). The path is now clear for lakhs of Muslim women to get the justice they deserve. Issue of Triple Talaq had hit headlines in recent years as the bill was being debated fiercely in both houses of the Parliament. Now that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have cleared the bill, political leaders are expressing their opinions on twitter

PM Narendra Modi made a salute to the courage of Muslim women.

"This is an occasion to salute the remarkable courage of those Muslim women who have suffered great wrongs just due to the practice of Triple Talaq. The abolition of Triple Talaq will contribute to women empowerment and give women the dignity they deserve in our society," he said as he made a series of tweets.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dubbed this "a great day for India's democracy"

"Today is a great day for India’s democracy.I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring a law to ban Triple Talaq, which will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice. I thank all parties who supported this historic bill," read his tweet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that its a historic day as "our sisters are getting justice.

"Historic Day, Historic occasion for Nation! Our sisters get justice as #RajyaSabha passes #TripleTalaqBill today.Congratulations India, Thank you Hon PM @narendramodi ji & all Members of Parliament.I also congratulate every individual who raised voice for #TripleTalaqSeAzaadi !" said Fadnavis.

 

