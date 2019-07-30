Triple talaq bill timeline: How the issue took nation by storm before Rajya Sabha nod

Triple talaq bill timeline: The bill has finally got the nod from Rajya Sabha. The issue of Triple Talaq has been a topic of fierce debate for many decades. But on a political level, things gathered pace in last few years. The issue has many dimensions. But finally, path is now clear for lakhs of Muslim women to get the justice they deserve.
Here is the complete timeline
- March 28, 2016: Central Government asks government to file report on “Women and the law: An assessment of family laws with focus on laws relating to marriage, divorce, custody, inheritance and succession”.
- February 16, 2017: Supreme Court forms five-judge constitutional bench to discuss challenges relating to triple talaq and nikah halala
- March 2017: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) tells Supreme Court that Triple Talaq falls outside the jurisdiction of the judiciary.
- May 18, 2017: Supreme Court reserves verdict on appeals questioning constitutional validity of instant Triple Talaq.
- August 22, 2017: Supreme Court declares practice of Triple Talaq illegal. Asks Centre to frame a law.
- December 2017: Lok Sabha passes Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017
- August 9, 2018: Central government clears amendments to Triple Talaq bill.
- August 10, 2018: The bill is tabled in Rajya Sabha. There is no consensus. Passage of bill gets postponed till winter session
- September 19, 2018: Cabinet clears ordinance. Triple Talaq becomes punishable offence with a three yera jail term.
- December 31, 2018: Opposition demands scrutiny of the bill by the select panel in Rajya Sabha
- June 20, 2019: President Kovind urges political parties to clear Triple Talaq Bill during his address to joint session of Parliament.
- June 20, 2019: Government tables The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha.
- June 21, 2019: Government tables The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha.
- July 25, 2019: Lok Sabha passes triple talaq bill amid walkout by the Opposition.
- July 30, 2019: Rajya Sabha passes triple talaq bill.
Watch | Rajya Sabha passes triple talaq bill