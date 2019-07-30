Parliament Session Live Updates: Triple Talaq Bill tabled in Rajya Sabha, uproar in Lok Sabha over Unnao case

Triple Talaq Bill tabled in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Session Live Updates: The contentious Triple Talaq bill is being taken up for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha. Last week, the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in a voice vote amidst a walkout by Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK and others. The bill was passed by the 16th Lok Sabha but could not pass the Rajya Sabha hurdle.

Parliament Session Live Updates: July 30

12:09 pm: This is a matter of gender justice, dignity and equality: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

12:07 pm: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tables Triple Talaq bill in Rajya Sabha.

11:30 am: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha on accident of Unnao rape victim: It should not be politicised, CBI inquiry is already underway, FIR has been registered. Government is investigating with impartiality.

11:20 am: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal: Congress is misleading the nation. The truck was of an SP leader so they need to answer now. The accused MLA is in jail. They opposition is playing politics. DGP had already said that this could be an accident. CBI probe has been ordered. They are just trying to defame the UP government.

11:11 am: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: We demand that Home Minister comes to the House and gives a statement. What kind of a society are we talking about, where such an incident (accident of Unnao rape case victim in Raebareli) happened with the victim.

11:10 am: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress: People of India are feeling ashamed today due to Unnao incident, it's a blot on civilized society, where a minor girl was gang-raped. A truck hit the victim's car(in Raebareli) and killed witness, victim and her lawyer are in critical condition.

11:00 am: Unnao accident case storms Lok Sabha. Opposition parties hold protest

10:58 am: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi: Triple Talaq bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 12 pm today. We have 11 bills pending to be passed today. So far, 15 bills have been passed in both Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha. 6 bills have been passed only in Lok Sabha and 4 bills only in Rajya Sabha.

10:44 am: Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and 5 other party MPs give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "gruesome crimes against women, a matter of great concern (in connection with Unnao)".

10:41 am: Delhi: Samajwadi Party & Trinamool Congress MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Parliament premises over "attack on Unnao rape victim & ex-soldier beaten to death (in Amethi, UP)"

10:04 am: BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway at Parliament premises.

Delhi: BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway at Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/plEw4xakKf — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

10:00 am: All India Trinamool Congress issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House today and following two days.

9:27 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Prahlad Joshi arrive for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament premises.