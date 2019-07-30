Triple talaq bill finally gets Rajya Sabha nod

Image Source : PTI The ruling BJP had issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the contentious triple talaq bill with 99 votes in favour and 84 against it.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 had already been passed by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote amidst a walkout by Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK and others. The bill was passed by the 16th Lok Sabha but could not pass the Rajya Sabha hurdle.

The bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in this first session after it took oath of office for a second term in May.

Several opposition parties had bitterly opposed it but the government asserted that the bill was a step towards gender equality and justice.

Parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK had demanded that it be sent to a select parliamentary committee for scrutiny, which was also declined.

