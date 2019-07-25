BREAKING: Triple Talaq Bill passed in Lok Sabha; Congress, JDU, TMC walkout of house

BREAKING: Triple Talaq Bill passed in Lok Sabha

The Triple Talaq Bill passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the Opposition.

The Triple Talaq Bill seeks to make instant triple talaq a criminal offence punishable with three years in jail. The bill, often described as "contentious", is aimed at Muslim men who divorce their wives by pronouncing "talaq" thrice in one go. It was in 2017 that the Supreme Court declared instant triple talaq unconstitutional, ruling that pronouncement of "talaq" three times by a Muslim man to his wife does not end their marriage.

Among those who walked out of the Lok Sabha were members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Nitish Kumar's JDU.

