Thursday, July 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. BREAKING: Triple Talaq Bill passed in Lok Sabha; Congress, JDU, TMC walkout of house

BREAKING: Triple Talaq Bill passed in Lok Sabha; Congress, JDU, TMC walkout of house

Triple Talaq Bill passed in Lok Sabha: The Triple Talaq Bill seeks to make instant triple talaq a criminal offence punishable with three years in jail. The bill, often described as "contentious", is aimed at Muslim men who divorce their wives by pronouncing "talaq" thrice in one go.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2019 18:57 IST
BREAKING: Triple Talaq Bill passed in Lok Sabha 

BREAKING: Triple Talaq Bill passed in Lok Sabha 

The Triple Talaq Bill passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the Opposition. 

The Triple Talaq Bill seeks to make instant triple talaq a criminal offence punishable with three years in jail. The bill, often described as "contentious", is aimed at Muslim men who divorce their wives by pronouncing "talaq" thrice in one go. It was in 2017 that the Supreme Court declared instant triple talaq unconstitutional, ruling that pronouncement of "talaq" three times by a Muslim man to his wife does not end their marriage.

Among those who walked out of the Lok Sabha were members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Nitish Kumar's JDU. 

ALSO READ | Explained: What makes Triple Talaq Bill so contentious

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story4 more BJP MLAs in MP want to back Congress govt: Computer Baba Next StoryIssues plaguing judiciary a matter of concern, not Collegium: Supreme Court  